FBM Foundation’s ‘Treats for Our Champions’ initiative brings joy and essential aid to Subic’s Indigenous children

Partnering with St. Francis Learning Center Foundation, Inc., the Foundation aimed to provide essential goods and create a day filled with joy, tradition, and Halloween cheer.

Press release.- The FBM Foundation, in partnership with St. Francis Learning Center Foundation, Inc., organized the “Treats for Our Champions” event. This initiative allowed for the donation of 60 sacks of rice, 1,500 assorted canned goods, 50 packs of condiments, and 60 packs of milk. Beyond these essential supplies, the children enjoyed a Halloween celebration filled with treats and cultural pride. Traditional Indigenous dance performances and role-playing activities organized by the children themselves offered a heartfelt showcase of their heritage and talent, adding colour and cultural significance to the day.

Lulu Barreras, FBM Foundation Project Coordinator in the Philippines, stated: “We went beyond the donation in this event by bringing a meaningful experience that nurtured joy, pride, and community spirit. Seeing the children’s smiles and hearing their laughter as they exchanged goodies truly underscored the success of this initiative.”

Alongside the donations, the FBM Foundation distributed Halloween-themed treats, including candies and small toys, which brought an extra dose of happiness to the children. “The event was met with touching moments, such as children who had already received toys kindly returning them, saying they wanted to share with other kids. This heartwarming behaviour demonstrated the strong community values instilled by the caregivers at St. Francis Learning Center Foundation,” the FBM Foundation said.

Part of the initiative was also made possible through the “Keepy-Uppy Charity Challenge” success, a partnership celebrated between FBM Foundation and FBMDS, the online casino gaming provider from the group, during the G2E Las Vegas casino gaming trade show.

Booth visitors joined this challenge with enthusiasm, where each keepy-uppy added $1 to support meaningful causes. Thanks to everyone’s involvement, the FBM Foundation raised nearly $1,000, which helped bring the “Treats for Our Champions” event to life. This collective effort turned fun into impactful support for the Indigenous children of Subic, making the day truly special.

The FBM Foundation’s dedication to supporting communities extends beyond material contributions. Through meaningful partnerships with organizations like St. Francis Learning Center Foundation, Inc., the Foundation continues to build and nurture relationships within communities, helping to create brighter futures for those most in need.