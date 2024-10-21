FBM Foundation organises a Breast Cancer Awareness Program to encourage prevention practices

The FBM Foundation emphasised its dedication to promoting health, encouraging proactive measures, and supporting the well-being of its volunteers.

The initiative prepared by the Corporate Social Responsibility project of the FBM Group gathered 48 women at the One Corporate Centre Building in Pasig City.

Press release.- Educating and empowering female volunteers on the importance of Breast Cancer early detection and prevention was the main purpose of the Breast Cancer Awareness Program that the FBM Foundation held last October 17th at the One Corporate Centre Building in Pasig City. The initiative prepared by the Corporate Social Responsibility project of the FBM Group gathered 48 women.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Program reflects the FBM Foundation’s ongoing commitment to health awareness and community well-being. Dr. Alodee Mejia, a breast cancer care expert from Asian Hospital and Medical Center, served as the guest speaker, offering essential insights on early detection, self-examinations, and the latest treatment and preventive measures.

Lulu Barreras, FBM Foundation Project Coordinator in the Philippines, said: “Breast cancer touches many lives, and raising awareness is crucial. It is not just about knowing it exists; it’s about understanding how to act. With expert guidance, we can offer our volunteers the proper knowledge to make a difference in the fight against this health issue.”

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, and early detection can significantly increase survival rates. Regular self-examinations and screenings are essential for catching the disease in its early stages. It is important to remember that breast cancer does not only affect women. Men are also at risk, and being informed and vigilant is a big step forward to save lives.

By hosting this program, the FBM Foundation emphasised its dedication to promoting health, encouraging proactive measures, and supporting the well-being of its volunteers. This program was not only an opportunity to share knowledge but also to inspire action. As the volunteers are now better equipped, they are more likely to engage in conversations with their families, friends, and communities, spreading awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. The FBM Foundation hopes this ripple effect will extend far beyond the conference room, creating a visible change in the community.

See also: FBMDS and FBM Foundation host solidarity initiative at G2E Las Vegas 2024

Raising awareness about critical health issues such as breast cancer reflects a deeper commitment from companies to help society. Through the organisation of awareness initiatives like this program, businesses can contribute to having more informed employees and volunteers and have an active role in public health efforts.