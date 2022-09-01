FBM Easy$Money Link brings two new games to slots’ fans in Mexico

FBM keeps increasing its slots portfolio and brings a renewed multi-game product for the Mexican casinos.

Press release.- The FBM Easy$Money Link family is getting bigger and brings new emotions for the Mexican slots’ fans. Rainbow Falls™ and Viva Mexico™ are the two slots joining the initial multi-game pack (RacinGo – Wild™, Underwater Riches™, Kingdom Gems™, and Catch the Gold™), and they come with two surprising features – Triple Wild and Stacked Wild. The new product is already spreading across the Mexican market and soon it will hit over 60 casinos.

FBM keeps increasing its slots portfolio and brings a renewed multi-game product for the Mexican casinos. FBM Easy$Money Link maintains its attractive progressive jackpots (Mini, Minor, Major and Grand) and offers two new slots and features to the portfolio available in this multi-game experience.

Two games ready to amaze Mexican casino players

When enjoying Rainbow Falls™, players will be immersed in magical sessions adorned with the Triple Wild feature during free spins. In this game mode, wild symbols can appear on reels 2, 3 and 4, occupying the full column and increasing winning combinations for players.

Viva Mexico™ takes players on a trip to Mexico with brand new graphics and sounds, including the traditional maracas, pinatas and a special feature – Stacked Wild. As a result, when players get in the free spins mode, the wild symbol takes over the entire reels one and five, leading players to big wins.

Luis Casamayor, general manager at FBM in Mexico, enhances the relevance of this new step: “The inclusion of Viva Mexico™ and Rainbow Falls™ adds value to a product that was already getting positive feedback from the players in the Mexican market. We are confident that these two new adventures and their features will delight casino operators and players with reliable, innovative and engaging gaming experiences”, said the FBM representative.

FBM Easy$Money Link has an expansion plan covering the entire country

These two games join the catching gaming experiences provided by RacinGo – Wild™, Underwater Riches™, Kingdom Gems™ and Catch the Gold™ with the Wild Multiplier, Super Reels, Best Symbols and Sticky Wild features, respectively. The combination of these six titles affirms FBM Easy$Money Link as a modern, diverse and appealing multi-game product, able to provide memorable entertaining sessions in casinos across the Mexican country.

The expansion plans for FBM Easy$Money Link are very ambitious and intend to cover different regions until the end of September, by installing this game pack in over 60 casino rooms. This is only the first step of a global expansion intention for this product launched under the FBM Xtreme identity, which will impact other markets in Europe and Asia.

FBM is a global gaming brand that has conquered the land-based casino market since 2001. Established in different Asian, North American and European nations, the brand conquered the leadership of the video bingo market and is now committed to reinventing the spin reels segment with innovative and attractive products.

