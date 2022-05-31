FBM hits EXPOJOC with an engaging pack of land-based and online casino games

FBM brings a complete selection of land-based and online casino games to impress operators and players of the Spanish market.

Press release.- FBM is exhibiting its captivating portfolio of casino solutions at EXPOJOC 2022 in Valencia on the 8th and 9th of June. The global gaming brand brings a complete selection of land-based and online casino games ready to impress the operators and players of the Spanish market. The multi-game slots, the full HD Bingo Campeón™ and a fresh collection of online bingos and slots developed by FBMDS are some of the products that will be available to try at Booth A6.

After their presence at FIJMA in March, FBM returns to one of the most relevant markets for its operation to display products ready to expand in Spain. Rui Francisco, the founder of FBM, shares the plans for the event: “We have ambitious goals to achieve in the Spanish market during the next months in the land-based and online segments. Our presence at EXPOJOC will allow us to continue the commercial efforts that were started in FIJMA. We are sure that by bringing both the FBM and FBMDS products, we will have a good response to all the demands that the European market can present us”, completes Rui Francisco.

Exciting bingos and slots ready to expand for Spanish gaming sites

FBM brings a bingo selection that includes new full HD games and the Progressive Series Collection. Bingo Campéon™ is the novelty among the full HD bingo offer. This product evolves from 4 to 16 bingo cards and brings new graphics, catching prize patterns and a spin bonus mode. Maya Bingo™ is the other two full HD video bingo that FBM will display, and it brings an extra dose of excitement with a multi-level picking bonus and modern graphics.

The six titles composing the FBM progressive series line are now available in Spain, and EXPOJOC visitors will have the opportunity to experience live versions of Bingo-Go™ and 30 Mania!™ with the rewarding power of Multipots. Remember that in the Progressive Series games players access a bonus level by obtaining the “M” pattern in their cards. On this first bonus level, players pick to find three Multipots badges. If they get the desired three of a kind, they can enter a second bonus level with a guaranteed prize. Here they pick to collect the Mini (with three Mini symbols), Major (with four Major symbols) or Grand (with five Grand symbols) prize, depending on the output of their choices.

In the slots universe, Easy$Link and FBM Mythic Link multi-game packs promise to catch the visitor’s attention with their linked progressive jackpots. The Easy$Link six games bundle – Rainbow Falls™, Viva Mexico™, RacinGo – Wild™, Underwater Riches™, Kingdom Gems™ and Catch the Gold™ – brings a group of interesting features such as Stacked Wild and Triple Wild leading. The FBM Mythic Link multi-game pack includes four slot adventures – Nature’s Paradise™, Ancient Tropics™, Eternal Kingdom™ and Golden Voyage™ – and ‘Luck Has Arrived’ as a special feature. This resource available in all games adds new sensations to the gaming experience by increasing the compensation to the players.

The EXPOJOC visitors will try all these products in the Galaxy II casino cabinet. This model combines industry-leading hardware with a sophisticated appearance and provides memorable gaming experiences on two large high-definition screens.

A diverse portfolio to supply online casinos

FBMDS brings new solutions to the iGaming universe with a diverse portfolio of online casino games that include customizable products, innovative approaches, surprising bonuses and features. During EXPOJOC, visitors can try a vast selection of thematic slots with great features and unique video bingo experiences with engaging bonuses. The full portfolio of the brand is available for players to try at www.fbmds.com.

FBM is a global gaming brand that has conquered the land-based casino market since 2001. Established in different Asian, North American and European nations, the brand conquered the leadership of the video bingo market and is now committed to reinventing the spin reels segment with innovative and attractive products.

See also: FBM Foundation supports the construction of a campaign hospital in Ukraine