FBM® and FBMDS™ start 2023 breaking the ICE with great casino games in London

Press release.- It’s time to start the 2023 tradeshow tour for the FBM® group. FBM® and FBMDS™ are ready to reveal some ICE-breaking novelties to the entire casino industry in ExCel London between February 7th and 9th. ICE London’s visitors will have the opportunity to play like champions at booth N4-350 and taste some great casino games created by the FBM® Group on its land-based and online wings.

FBM® returns to ICE London with a brand-new booth and great casino games debuting in the European universe. From slots to video bingos, there are several innovative products with eye-catching graphics and engaging features ready to surprise operators, players and all casino gaming enthusiasts.

For Rui Francisco, founder of FBM®, this participation in ICE London is just the kick-off for a year of great expectations for the Group. “ICE London is one of the big stages of the annual casino calendar, and we are glad to return to the event and explore its maximum potential. We are very confident that the set of FBM® slots and video bingos selected for the event will leave a positive impression on the visitors, opening new business opportunities for the different verticals of our Group”, mentions Rui Francisco.

What to expect on the land-based universe?

FBM debuts FBM® Spin & Win and Jin Qián Link™ in Europe. The first product gathers four slots – Fruit Picnic™, Viking Journey™, Royal Trucks™ and Roman Adventure™ – in a pack with two progressive jackpots, and Lucky Bell and Expanding Wild Multiplier as new features. Jin Qián Link™ is a thematic slot product inspired by Asia and its mythical creatures. Eternal Niǎo Wang™, Golden Lóng™, Great Weiyan™ and Lucky Guī™ are the four games of this pack, which includes four progressive jackpots and a special prize. The rich portfolio of slots developed under the FBM Xtreme® brand also contains all the Easy$Link™ and Eternal Kingdom Link™ adventures.

Video bingo fans will have 30 Mania!™, Rock Star Bingo™ and Rubingo™ representing FBM®’s Progressive Series line. These games will reveal the power of the Multipots bonus with Minor, Major and Grand prizes. Bingo-Go™, Ancient Tropics™ and Golden Metropolis™ complete the batch of video bingos ready to play at the tradeshow. The new graphics and spin or multi-level picking bonuses are the special ingredients of this trio of bingos which will add a new thrill to the bingo gaming experience.

FBMDS™ delights iGaming enthusiasts with more than 70 online casino games

The iGaming agents attending ICE London will have the possibility to try a portfolio of over 70 customized, innovative and high-quality online casino games at booth N4-350. FBMDS™ will showcase its popular pack of video bingos, including hits such as Neptunian Riches™, Power Pick Lotto, Multi Mega™ or Maya Bingo™. On the slots segment, visitors can expect captivating features in incredible games such as Aloha™, Rainbow Falls™ or The Vault Heist™. Completing FBMDS™ selection for the event is a diverse collection of table games, containing video poker, Banca Francesa, Blackjack, Baccarat or Sic-Bo titles ready to retain visitors’ attention.

ICE London is one of the main events of the casino’s industry annual calendar. Under the motto “Create together”, the event will gather more than 35.000 professionals between the 7th and 9th of February at ExCel London. These three journeys will be filled with networking, learning and business opportunities for the companies and visitors to explore.

Get all the novelties from the FBM® Group by visiting booth N4-350.

