Fastex announces expansion in Armenia in collaboration with Yerevan State University

Press release.- Fastex has announced a collaboration with Yerevan State University to promote blockchain education and support community development within Armenia´s growing Web3 sector. The partnership solidified through a memorandum of cooperation, signifying a pivotal step in integrating educational and research programs focused on blockchain and virtual assets.

Fastex is organizing a series of meetups at its ftNFT Phygital Space in Yerevan as part of its community engagement efforts. These events aim to connect local Web3 communities, enthusiasts, and professional developers, facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Key initiatives of the collaboration

● Educational Programs: Fastex will introduce crash courses and a Master’s program on “Blockchain and Virtual Assets,” designed to provide students with a deep understanding of the Web3 field.

● Practical Training and Scholarships: The partnership will offer practical workshop opportunities at Fastex, and standout students will be eligible for scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition fees.

● Infrastructure Support: Yerevan State University commits to supplying the necessary infrastructure, including equipment and facilities, to support these educational initiatives.

This initiative aims to enhance Armenia´s educational landscape in blockchain and virtual assets, contributing to the country´s technological and scientific growth. Fastex´s collaboration with Yerevan State University reflects the company´s dedication to fostering high-quality vocational education in Armenia.