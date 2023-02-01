FashionTV Gaming Group set to take ICE 2023 by storm on its luxury boat, the ‘FashionTV Queen’

FashionTV Gaming Group will be introducing this revolutionary ‘brand to business’ model to industry leaders.

The world’s foremost gaming, casino and sports operators are invited on board of the ‘Floating Booth’, to discover the power of the FashionTV brand, as they launch their own FashionTV-branded casinos, sports websites and more in their home markets.

Press release.- Following another year of standout successes, FashionTV Gaming Group, one of the industry’s fastest-growing companies announces its next phase of development, showcasing its innovative and unique ‘brand to business’ model, implemented for iGaming operators, at ICE 2023.

FashionTV is enjoyed by over 2 billion viewers worldwide, with a reputation spanning 25 years as the leading global luxury, lifestyle and fashion broadcasting channel.

FashionTV Gaming Group is the exclusive licensor of the FashionTV brand for online games, with FashionTV-branded games already successfully developed and/or distributed by industry giants, including Playtech, Flutter Entertainment, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sky Bet, Betfair, Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Caliente, Betconstruct, EveryMatrix and more.

Now, the Group will take its ‘brand to business’ model direct to B2C operators, as it seeks to sign license agreements with those premier gaming operators worldwide that have substantial captive markets. Working with market leaders across regions and countries, FashionTV Gaming Group will give its partners access to the power of a global megabrand, harnessing FashionTV’s extraordinary content to transform new, no-name launches, into massive, branded businesses. Delivering new growth engines that leverage a brand loved by billions – at a fraction of the marketing cost.

Sailing a wave of success to ICE 2023

FashionTV Gaming Group will be introducing this revolutionary ‘brand to business’ model to industry leaders in signature FashionTV style, on the exclusive ‘FashionTV Queen’ boat, docked right outside the ExCeL.

The fully branded FashionTV Queen will sail under seven bridges on its way to the ExCeL, before docking on the morning of 7 February.

Industry giants and leading partners are invited aboard this magnificent, luxury vessel – an authentic replica of a historic Mississippi Paddle Boat – for a packed schedule of FashionTV Gaming events, corporate meetings and parties.

The boat’s first luxury level will be dedicated to corporate business meetings, accompanied by delicious food and drink, freshly prepared by the FashionTV gourmet chef.

Meanwhile, the upper deck will host ICE visitors for music and mingling with the FashionTV business development team, who are on hand throughout the day to discuss future business opportunities.

The glamorous FashionTV models will welcome guests at the ‘Wall of Fame’ for stylish photos. And of course, sunset heralds the arrival of the inimitable FashionTV parties, with limited, C-level only VIP tickets for receptions on 7 and 8 February, from 17.30.

Guests can expect superstar cabaret performances courtesy of FashionTV icons, alongside a showcase of FashionTV-branded products already taking the market by storm. Presenting these branded luxury lines of gaming products at their very best, surrounded by the glamour of a FashionTV party, typifies the way in which FashionTV Gaming Group combines virtual and real worlds, for maximum effect.

Visitors to ICE will find the FashionTV Queen docked outside the ExCeL, next to the Sunborn Hotel. Details are also on the ICE website and the FashionTV Gaming Group team and models will be available inside the conference centre to provide directions and schedule meetings.

Industry leaders coming from the city can be picked up by the FashionTV Queen’s Rolls-Royce, chauffeuring them directly to the first-level corporate deck for their scheduled meetings, where new business partnerships will be discussed.

With the promise of powerful industry partnerships to be forged, revolutionary FashionTV-branded games, websites, luxury lines of products and new growth engines to launch – plus star-studded parties on the FashionTV Queen – this is an ICE experience not to be missed.