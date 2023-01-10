FanDuel partners with Rob Gronkowski for Super Bowl campaign

The firm has announced the marketing campaign “Kick of Destiny”, featuring four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL Pro-Bowler, Rob Gronkowski.

US.- FanDuel Group has announced the launch of its “Kick of Destiny” campaign featuring four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL Pro-Bowler, Rob Gronkowski, who will attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial.

Any FanDuel customer who places a Super Bowl bet of five dollars or more will win a share of $10m in free bets if Gronkowski kicks the field goal.

The campaign will show Gronkowski’s journey throughout the NFL playoffs, as he aims to win fans their share of $10m in free FanDuel bets. FanDuel will also offer a series of activities during the run-up to the big game. Fans will be able to take photos with the “The Foot of Destiny,” a replica of Gronkowski’s foot that will be signed by him and auctioned off after the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski joined the FanDuel team as an exclusive brand partner in December. He will appear on FanDuel TV with Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams. He will also make sportsbook picks and suggested bets, and make appearances at newly opened retail sportsbook locations and at FanDuel events.

FanDuel executive vice president of marketing, Andrew Sneyd, said: “Whether it’s kick-off, a touchdown or an important play that will decide a season, FanDuel knows moments matter. Our first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be more than just a television spot – it will create a moment that will bring fans together, and give them something to collectively cheer for. It’s an unprecedented field goal attempt on live TV…so anything can happen.”

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski added: “I spent my career catching the ball, but I always knew I could kick it and now I’ll do it live in front of football fans everywhere during the Super Bowl. With $10m in free FanDuel bets on the line, I’m training every day to give fans something to root for and to watch the “Kick of Destiny” live on national television.”

Fanduel TV signs deal with One Championship

FanDuel signed a deal with One Championship to broadcast the martial arts organisation’s events on FanDuel TV. The first event broadcasted was One 164: Pacio vs Brooks.

FanDuel CCO Mike Raffensperger said: “We’re eager to continue expanding the variety of content we’re offering at FanDuel TV, to introduce our audience to emerging sports. We’ve long respected the content the One Championship team is producing and are looking forward to bringing their action to our audience through FanDuel TV and FanDuel+.”