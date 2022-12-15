FanDuel donates $1m to UNCF

FanDuel Group will work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Maryland.

US.- FanDuel Group has announced a $1m donation to United Negro College Fund (UNCF). FanDuel and UNCF will work with Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which include Morgan State University, Bowie State University, Coppin State University and University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, to financially support students enrolled at the schools.

The donation will be dedicated to helping students in areas, such as technology, housing, food security, and tuition. FanDuel will also create a track for students from the four schools to join its annual summer internship programme at the company’s headquarters in New York.

Christian Genetski, president of FanDuel Group, said: “FanDuel is delighted to be able to legally offer our sportsbook platform here in Maryland. More importantly, we’re proud to partner with UNCF once again in support of Maryland’s HBCU community. Our goal is that these funds help make a difference in the lives of hard-working students while also creating a track for some to join us at FanDuel as part of our summer intern program.”

This year’s donation is the second one Fanduel has made to the UNCF. The first one was in February 2021 when FanDuel Group and the Washington Football Team made a $1m donation, which supported students enrolled at Virginia’s five HBCUs. The donation was dedicated to supporting students enrolled at Virginia’s five HBCUs and providing critical emergency support to those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November, PENN Entertainment expanded its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Scholarship Program with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). PENN partnered with three new universities: Jackson State University in Mississippi, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana.

The programme now features six HBCUs. The initial participating HBCUs are Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bowie State University in Maryland and Wilberforce University in Ohio.

Sportradar and FanDuel sign deal for NBA data

Sportradar and FanDuel Group have signed of a new partnership for official NBA data through the end of the 2030-31 season. Under the terms of the agreement, Sportradar supplies FanDuel with official NBA data and supplementary betting services for its sportsbook platform. In addition, FanDuel agreed to extend its original August 2021 main data agreement with Sportradar through September 2031, which continues Sportradar’s designation as the preferred data and odds supplier to FanDuel.