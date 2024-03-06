FanDuel becomes sports betting partner of Carolina Panthers

FanDuel has signed a multi-year partnership with the football team.

US.- Flutter-owned FanDuel has announced a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers as an Official Sports Betting Partner. The deal comes ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting in North Carolina on March 11.

FanDuel will use team marks across its marketing channels and in digital and social media content. The firm will also offer exclusive events at Bank of America Stadium. On March 6, FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams with Kay Adams will broadcast from Bank of America Stadium. Guests will include former NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly and members of the Panthers organization.

North Carolina will be the 22nd state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting.

Mike Raffensperger, chief commercial officer at FanDuel, said: “Bringing FanDuel to sports fans across North Carolina is an important moment for our business, and we are thrilled to be able to work with the Carolina Panthers to introduce their fanbase to America’s #1 Sportsbook. We look forward to supporting the team next season and to engaging the passionate sports fans across North Carolina with our product.”

Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers president, added: “We are thrilled to welcome FanDuel as an Official Sports Betting Partner. As we look ahead to the 2024 season, we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans while they are in North Carolina.”

Ahead of the online sports betting in the state, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission has awarded eight interactive sports wagering licences. The operators are FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, bet365, ESPN BET, Underdog and Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Operators must form partnerships with professional teams, leagues, and venues in North Carolina. Retail wagering will follow.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.