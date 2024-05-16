Fanatics names Justin Thomas as sports betting partner

The professional golf player will create social content.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has signed a partnership agreement naming professional golf player and the current world number 31 Justin Thomas as a sports betting partner. The golfer will create social content and engage with the Fanatics community.

Ari Borod, chief business officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “Justin Thomas is one of the biggest names in golf and an amazing ambassador for the game. With him coming home to Kentucky to try to win his third PGA Championship, the Fanatics family couldn’t be more excited to partner with him.”

Thomas commented: “I am excited to be the first official partner of the Fanatics Sportsbook. Whether it’s football, basketball or golf, I’m a big sports fan. So I’m looking forward to getting involved in the world of Fanatics and engaging with their customers.”

In April, Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed its acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet in the final state, Illinois. The firm began acquiring PointsBet’s businesses in August 2023.

