Fanatics SVP of trading Andy Wright steps down

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG) former senior vice-president of trading, Andy Wright has announced that he has left the role. Wright joined the company in 2022.

In a LinkedIn post, Wright said he was “incredibly grateful” for his time at Fanatics. “Now it’s time to recharge the batteries and spend more time with the family before finding a new venture”, he said. !All the best to the team at Fanatics Betting & Gaming. I’ll be cheering you on from afar!”

In 2023, the company launched its sportsbook offering and its online casino. With its launch at the then-named FedExField in Maryland, Fanatics became the first sports betting operator to open a retail sportsbook within a NFL stadium. During Wright’s tenure, FBG acquired PointsBet’s US business.