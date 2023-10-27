Italian Football Federation bans Sandro Tonali over breaches of betting rules

The Italian international and Newcastle United player will also be fined.

Italy.- The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has issued a ban against the international player Sandro Tonali for breaches of betting rules. Tonali, who plays in England for Newcastle United, has been handed an 18-month disqualification and a €20,000 fine.

The ban could be reduced to 10 months if Tonali completes an eight-month rehabilitation plan. The 23-year-old player says that he suffers from a gambling addiction. He was found to have breached article 24 of the FIGC Code of Sports Justice, which forbids footballers from placing bets on events organised by FIGC, UEFA or FIFA.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said Tonali avoided the three-year ban due to plea bargain and extenuating circumstances. He said Tonali’s collaboration went “above and beyond”. The player admitted having placed bets on football matches, including some in which he played for Milan, and he agreed to undergo therapy. He will also attend at least 16 public meetings held at amateur sports associations, federal territorial centres and centres for gambling addiction recovery.

Tonali, who moved to Newcastle from AC Milan this summer, is one of three Italian players who have been under investigation for betting breaches. The others are Nicolò Fagioli of Juventus and Nicolo Zaniolo of Aston Villa.

Fagioli has been given a similar punishment to Tonali. He has been suspended for seven months and must complete therapy and attend ten public meetings. Fagioli reached an agreement to apply for a reduced sanction under Article 126 of the CGS after Juventus contacted the association about his betting. It had been reported that the player had placed bets via an unlicensed gambling site.