Evolution launches first Live Casino Studio in Czech Republic

The Live Casino Studio will initially offer roulette and infinite blackjack tables with native Czech-speaking dealers.

Press release.- Evolution has announced that its first-ever live casino studio in the Czech Republic went live today (October 3) from a standalone, state-of-the-art facility within the Kajot Intacto land-based casino in Prague.

Evolution’s Prague studio will initially offer Roulette and Infinite Blackjack tables with native Czech speaking dealers. More live casino tables, including Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, and Baccarat, are set to launch in the coming weeks. These classic casino games will complement Evolution’s online slots portfolio already live in the Czech market.

Gionata La Torre, Evolution’s chief executive officer for Europe, said: “We are honoured to launch the first live casino offering for the new Czech live casino market — and as part of an agreement with the Czech capital’s premier land-based venue, Kajot Intacto Praha. Leading the way in new regulated markets is central to Evolution’s growth strategy.”

La Torre added: “The Prague studio launch opens up a huge opportunity for Czech operators, as does the regulator’s approval of our Infinite Blackjack and Roulette. Offering these games with native Czech-speaking dealers will help create a more immersive and engaging experience for players, fostering a strong rapport between dealers and players, which is key to building trust and long-term customer loyalty.”