Evolution launches Super Anadar Bahar, indian classic with added massive multipliers

The company introduces a unique online version of the traditional Indian card game that includes super attractive side bets.

Press release.- Evolution announced the launch of Super Andar Bahar, a unique online version of the traditional Indian card game that includes optional, super-engaging side bets for the chance of multiplied payouts of up to 4,000x.

In the main game, players simply predict on which side of the table – the Bahar side or the Andar side – a card will be dealt that matches the first-dealt card, referred to as the ‘Joker’ or sometimes the ‘house card’. Evolution’s new online version is faithful to the traditional game but adds ten entirely optional, easy-to-understand side bets. The aim in the side bets is to predict when the matching card will be dealt and offer the potential for greatly multiplied wins with between one and five random multipliers being randomly applied to the side bet odds in every game round.

Todd Haushalter, Chief Product Officer at Evolution, said: “Central to our product strategy is giving players everything they want and even some things they don’t know they want. We are delighted to have done just that by bringing a super-special version of the Indian classic Andar Bahar to Evolution’s live casino. Andar Bahar is well known throughout India and it’s a great game how it is. However, we could not resist the temptation to spice it up a little with a series of side bets that allow players to win astronomically high multipliers, which is something we felt was missing from this superb game.”

Haushalter continued: “I think players are going to appreciate how we kept the base game traditional in every way but added this fun twist as an optional side bet. And there’s more to come! To further support this market, we will be launching another popular Indian card game, Teen Patti, later this year.”