Evolution launches Balloon Race, an online slot with live bonus round

The company has announced the launch of its latest-generation online slot game.

Press release.- Evolution has announced the launch of Balloon Race, its latest-generation online slot game that brings together traditional, much-loved slot features with the excitement of a live game-show-style bonus round featuring a ball drawing machine.

Balloon Race, in which players soar high and accumulate multipliers in Qualification and Top-Up phases, follows on from the likes of Evolution’s hugely successful Crazy Coin Flip and Crazy Pachinko slot games with live bonus rounds.

The firm stated that “Balloon Race stands out from other live slots with the exciting inclusion of Expanding Wilds that boost players’ chances of forming a qualifying combination. Its vivid graphics and the exciting race element add to the suspense, making every spin an unforgettable adventure”.

Players must first qualify for the live Balloon Race bonus game by collecting three scatter symbols in the Qualification slot. In the Top-Up phase, players can ramp up their chances of multiplied winnings through an engaging ballon-rising and popping action. Afterwards, additional random multipliers are unleased to boost the potential reward.

Next, players enter the live Balloon Race bonus round, which offers a seamless blend of live action and exciting balloon racing in the sky. In this final phase, a game host oversees a ball-drawing machine that releases coloured balls. These balls propel players’ correspondingly coloured balloons upwards towards the finish line.

See also: Hub88 to launch Evolution Gaming’s Balloon Race slot

Todd Haushalter, chief product officer at Evolution commented: “When our team created Balloon Race, the aim was very much to appeal to traditional slot players. At the same time, drawing on our Group brands’ expertise across live casino, live game shows and online slots, we also wanted to make Balloon Race very different—both visually and in terms of the player experience.

“Balloon Race achieves everything we set out to do and more. But what stands out for me is how colourful, simple and fun-to-play Balloon Race is. It’s an uplifting game in so many ways—not least because it offers players engaging entertainment with the potential to win accumulated multipliers!”