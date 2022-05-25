Evolution launches XXXtreme Lightning Roulette

XXXtreme Lightning Roulette takes the high-payout potential to extreme new levels.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the launch of XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, an extreme version of the company’s award-winning Lightning Roulette that introduces Chain Lightning multipliers and Double Strikes that can increase multipliers up to 2,000x.

In common with all of Evolution’s successful Lightning live casino games, XXXtreme Lightning Roulette combines live dealer gaming with a high-payout RNG (Random Number Generator) element. What makes XXXtreme Lightning Roulette different is that it takes the high-payout potential to extreme new levels.

In the XXXtreme game, one-five Lightning Numbers with Lightning Multipliers from 50x up to 500x are generated and struck by lightning, just as they are in Lightning Roulette. At this point, XXXtreme’s Chain Lightning effect comes into play, with additional bet spots hit by lightning – potentially making up to ten in total. The XXXtreme lightning storm then continues with the potential for Double Strikes, which can increase multipliers up to 2,000x.

Todd Haushalter, chief product officer at Evolution, said: “The original Lightning Roulette game is the most successful table game in the last 20 years of online gaming and it has already led to a series of Lightning games such as Lightning Dice, Lightning Blackjack, and Lightning Baccarat. Now we are giving players exactly what they have been asking for: more and bigger multipliers. We know there is a subset of players who desire a more volatile Roulette game and this is sure to give them the chance for bigger wins that they have been looking for.”

Haushalter added: “XXXtreme Lightning Roulette takes the entertainment and suspense to new levels in a beautiful black, red and gold studio setting that literally glows in anticipation of the dramatic gaming action that awaits every player.”