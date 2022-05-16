Evolution and PlayStar announce US Live Casino partnership

Evolution and PlayStar have signed an agreement. Through this deal, PlayStar customers will be able to enjoy an extensive range of Evolution online Live Casino games and ‘First Person’ casino games.

Press release.- Evolution has announced that it has signed an agreement with challenger online casino brand PlayStar. The initial deal is for the provision of Evolution’s online Live Casino and ‘First Person’ RNG-based casino games in New Jersey for PlayStar’s US market debut later this year.

Under the agreement, PlayStar customers will be able to enjoy an extensive range of Evolution online Live Casino games and ‘First Person’ casino games on desktops, tablets and smartphones. The live dealer games, streamed in real-time from Evolution’s established Live Casino production studio in Atlantic City, will include all the casino classics: Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and numerous Poker variants. In addition, PlayStar customers will also be able to play Evolution’s ‘First Person’ RNG-based offering.

As well as offering its Live Dealer and ‘First Person’ RNG games, Evolution will also be providing access to its portfolio of Red Tiger and NetEnt slot games, featuring key games such as StarburstTM, Gonzo’s Quest MegawaysTM, Primate King, and many others.

Adam Noble, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of PlayStar Casino, said: “This partnership marks a great milestone in the PlayStar Casino journey, in entering this agreement with an industry heavy weight and market leader means we’re one step closer to launching our “online casino experience like no other”. We’re pleased we’ll be offering the full suite of Evolution content, including NetEnt and Red Tiger titles, and of course Evolution, a market-leading live catalogue. This formidable offering of content is a must-have to drive our aspirations in the New Jersey market, followed by Pennsylvania with more markets to come.”

Jeff Millar, Evolution’s Commercial Director for North America, said: “PlayStar is a new brand with big ambitions, and we are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership working together. This is another step forward in Evolution’s journey to providing our award-winning games portfolio to more and more players within the US market. Our portfolio offers something for everyone, and we hope that PlayStar’s customers will love the quality and variety on offer.”

