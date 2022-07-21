EveryMatrix signs deal with 888casino for the U.S. market

B2B iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has inked a new game distribution agreement with leading global online betting and gaming operator 888 for the U.S. market.

Press release.- EveryMatrix is delighted to announce that it has signed a new gaming content deal with 888casino, part of 888 Holdings plc. 888 is pairing its strong branding with EveryMatrix’s state-of-the-art technology to deliver outstanding digital products across the globe.

This partnership expands EveryMatrix’s reach in the thriving U.S. market, where the supplier is already present with a key commercial hub in Miami. Over the past year, EveryMatrix has been filing for licenses in multiple jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

EveryMatrix will distribute content from Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios via easy integration with its own iGaming Integration Platform, CasinoEngine.

The company’s U.S.-facing studio, Armadillo Studios, is also preparing the release of its first branded game featuring the famous MMA fighter Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes and her incredible career.

Erik Nyman, president EveryMatrix Americas, says: “I am very happy to announce that we have signed with 888, one of the largest and most experienced international gaming operators. This agreement will allow us to distribute our game content to a wider audience and we are looking forward to developing the relationship with 888 further.”

Talya Benyamini, VP B2C Casino at 888casino, comments: “Product and content leadership is a core element of 888’s global corporate growth strategy, and our partnership with EveryMatrix will help us continue to deliver on our ambitious plans for the future, including in the US. Our commitment to our players to provide the highest quality games content across our portfolio continues to be at the centre of everything we do.”

