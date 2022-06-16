EveryMatrix to unveil a brand new slot game

EveryMatrix newest slot title, The Lioness, features the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes.

EveryMatrix will launch The Lioness slot game on August 2.

Press release.- Enter the cage alongside the greatest female MMA fighter of all time in EveryMatrix newest slot title, The Lioness, featuring Amanda Nunes and her outstanding career as the first women’s two-division champion.

Witness Amanda’s unlimited ambition, passion, and grit that propelled her to the very top of the MMA world. If you were blown away by her outstanding performance as three times defenders of her titles consecutively and winner of five Performance of the Night awards, make sure you check out this premium 6-reel 4-row title.

The Lioness brings lots of exciting and unique features to the fighting cage:

Fight Feature: when 3 or more stacks of Nunes land, besides enlarging her action fight videos, there is a chance to trigger this feature. As Amanda punches and kicks during the feature, the win multiplier increases as well.

when 3 or more stacks of Nunes land, besides enlarging her action fight videos, there is a chance to trigger this feature. As Amanda punches and kicks during the feature, the win multiplier increases as well. Fortune Bet: Activating this feature upgrades Amanda’s punching power even further, increasing her average multipliers and max multiplier.

Activating this feature upgrades Amanda’s punching power even further, increasing her average multipliers and max multiplier. Lioness Link: Special Lioness symbols are scattered and found all over the base reels. Landing 4 or more will activate the feature, allowing players to either win credits or prize pots with each symbol that lands.

Special Lioness symbols are scattered and found all over the base reels. Landing 4 or more will activate the feature, allowing players to either win credits or prize pots with each symbol that lands. Free Spins: Landing 3 Free Spin championship belts will activate this feature, awarding 5 powerful free spins, as a testament to Amanda’s ability to knock out her opponents in a single 5-minute round.

The Lioness is coming out on 2 August 2022.

Game Specs

This is a fast-paced, 6×4 reels, 40-line slot featuring big win potential, 93.79 per cent RTP, interactive mechanics, a unique Fight Feature, and lots of new bonuses.

The game is exclusively distributed via SlotMatrix. SlotMatrix is EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregator. It offers relevant game content to operators and can be easily integrated with any gaming platform on the market, enabling instant revenue and a game offering boost.

With SlotMatrix, operators have access to unique content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios, as well as our SlotMatrix RGS partners.