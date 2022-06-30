EveryMatrix selected as the Online Provider for the National Lottery of Malta

iGaming software provider EveryMatrix and National Lottery, a subsidiary of IZI Group plc, have signed a new agreement.

Press release.- National Lottery recently won the concession to manage and operate the national lottery of Malta. For the first time in 18 years, the National Lottery of Malta will be run by a fully-owned Maltese company.

National Lottery chose International Game Technology (IGT) as its lottery technology provider, and EveryMatrix will supply the lottery with its suite of online products. EveryMatrix will integrate the IGT retail transaction engine into its CasinoEngine solution, the iGaming Integration Platform, via IGT’s Aurora Anywhere, making all of the National Lottery’s draw-based games available online, on both desktops and mobile devices.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “We are very proud to be able to support National Lottery plc in this way. We believe the benefits delivered by our system will enable the national lottery to safely channel Maltese players away from illegal or abusive secondary lotteries. The integration of the world’s no. 1 lottery system provider speaks volumes about the performance of our platform.”

Franco DeGabriele, CCO of National Lottery, comments: “After 18 years since the privatisation of the national lottery of Malta in 2004, the lottery will be operated for the first time by a wholly-owned Maltese company, whose mission is to provide the market with a service that is local, innovative and of the highest levels of quality.”

“We will invest in the systems to ensure the service offered meets the highest standards and is built on the most rigorous compliance frameworks. Our digital innovation will put Malta on the global map, and we will work closely with the authorities to eradicate all forms of lottery abuse.”