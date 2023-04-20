EveryMatrix onboards Rogue to SlotMatrix RGS

B2B iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has announced a new SlotMatrix RGS partnership with independent games studio Rogue.

Press release.- Rogue will join a growing list of studios to become a SlotMatrix Exclusive Partner, adding its unique style of disruptive slots content to the world’s largest collection of real-money games.

The studio creates slots that ‘deviate from the standard’, a philosophy Rogue employs across all its games including OverDrive, Happily Ever After and a new slot variant stacKing Kong. Each game employs unique mechanics such as Turbo Reels, Happy Returns and Blockchain.

Ashley Bloor, head of operations RGS Games, EveryMatrix, said: “Rogue is an exciting studio run by a talented team of developers, designers and creatives that will add even more fresh, dynamic, and innovative content for operators to seamlessly access via SlotMatrix. We’re delighted to have the Rogue team on board.”

John Parsonage, CEO, Rogue, added: “I’m delighted to become a SlotMatrix partner. This presents us with even more opportunities to distribute and showcase our game-changing content within the EveryMatrix network, and we’re excited to see where we can go from here.”

SlotMatrix is EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregator. It offers relevant game content to operators and can be easily integrated with any gaming platform on the market, enabling instant revenue and a game-offering boost. With SlotMatrix, operators have access to unique content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios as well as other SlotMatrix Exclusive Partners available in more than 17 markets worldwide.