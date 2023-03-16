Bang Bang Games joins SlotMatrix RGS

With SlotMatrix, operators have access to unique content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios.

B2B iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has announced a new SlotMatrix RGS partnership with boutique games studio Bang Bang Games.

Press release.- Bang Bang Games joins the growing roster of SlotMatrix Exclusive Partners, adding its portfolio of unique slot content to the world’s largest collection of real money games.

Founded in 2020 by a trio of experienced and passionate industry experts Bang Bang Games is known for its easy-to-play, adrenaline-fuelled action, focus on strong mechanics and math with supercharged bonus features and maximum win potential.

Ashley Bloor, head of operations RGS Games at EveryMatrix, said: “Bang Bang Games is a studio with distinctive content that players love and with huge potential to create even more smash hits in the future. Our partners will have access to all this content providing them with an even more diverse range of titles exclusively available via SlotMatrix.”

Frank McPolin, managing director, Bang Bang Games, added: “We’re delighted to join forces with the EveryMatrix team which will provide us with a fantastic route to market and provide the world’s leading brands with access to our content.

“Our games feature big, bold designs that focus on the mechanic and the math, and presentation that ramps up the adrenaline when the wins start flowing. At Bang Bang Games we make explosive games for serious players.”

SlotMatrix is EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregator. It offers relevant game content to operators and can be easily integrated with any gaming platform on the market, enabling instant revenue and a game offering boost. With SlotMatrix, operators have access to unique content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios as well as other SlotMatrix Exclusive Partners available in over 17 markets worldwide.