EveryMatrix appoints Martin Clarke as OddsMatrix CPO

Press release.- Sports betting strategy, design and development innovator Martin Clarke has been appointed chief product officer (CPO) of OddsMatrix, EveryMatrix’s leading sportsbook division.

Clarke is a highly experienced and renowned sports product expert who spent a large part of his career at Betfair delivering pioneering products on a global scale including Cash Out, Fast Markets, Odds Boost and Bet Builder. He also rebuilt Metric Gaming’s B2B platform and its proprietary horse racing, soccer, and US sports products.

Clarke has considerable trading and risk experience, designing and building multiple platforms, features and brands, and managing diverse teams to produce award-winning technology.

The new OddsMatrix CPO will be responsible for multiple areas within the EveryMatrix sports business unit reporting to new OddsMatrix CEO Tor Skeie who joined in February this year.

These areas include product strategy and developing and communicating a clear product vision and roadmap; enhancements to existing products such as a new, scalable sports front end; prioritising stakeholder requirements for new features and improvements; project management; quality assurance and more.

OddsMatrix has grown considerably, recording 28% Year-on-Year gross profit growth, and winning several high-profile clients in 2022. This includes Bet-at-home, which replaced its legacy platform with EveryMatrix technology, and beating 25 competitors to win the tender for the Hungarian lottery, providing it with an end-to-end suite of advanced digital sports betting software solutions and services for its online brand TippmixPro.

The OddsMatrix Sports Betting Software Solutions features competitive sports and esports coverage, real-time and reliable betting data, an unrivalled number of markets and industry-leading accuracy. From sportsbook platforms to data feeds, customers can leverage the OddsMatrix solutions in full or select elements that best suit their requirements. The unit has 150 specialist staff including developers, traders, a commercial team and a dedicated 24/7 support team.

Ebbe Groes, CEO, EveryMatrix, said: “I’m thrilled that someone of Martin’s calibre and track record has joined OddsMatrix. He is a sports product superstar and has worked on some of the most memorable and game-changing betting features of the last decade.”

“Martin’s arrival proves we are on the right path to accelerate our growth and success as we continue to attract major tier-1 operators, providing them with industry-leading software and services that take their brands to the next dimension.”

Martin Clarke, CPO, OddsMatrix, said: “I’m very pleased to join EveryMatrix whose OddsMatrix platform, products and services are turning heads and making a massive difference to some of the biggest global brands. I’m really looking forward to working with Tor and the team and supporting them with some exciting plans in 2023 and beyond.”

