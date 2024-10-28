EvenBet Gaming reveals how can poker opponent stats analysis features increase monetisation

EvenBet Gaming elaborated expert material on the importance of statistics in poker.

Opinion.- In the modern world, information is the new gold, and it’s no secret that statistical data are the most valuable information in online poker. With the advancement of the virtual game format, the player techniques used have also become more complex in order to get an edge over the opponents. With the help of carefully integrated statistical options, poker platforms can attract more players and keep them interested longer, which opens new streams of income, as shown by the experience of EvenBet Gaming.

The importance of statistics in poker

The saying “knowledge is power” could not be truer for poker, and statistics is that power. The use of statistical analysis in poker has gone through a revolutionary change over the years. Whereas it started with simple notes on paper napkins, it has evolved into complex Heads-Up Displays (HUDs) that show information on the player’s opponents in real-time. This remarkable progression has helped to reduce the gap between poker amateurs and professionals, putting average players in a better position to make the right decisions — thus making the game more interesting for them and boosting their LTV for the poker platform.

These indicators are widely used by players:

VPIP (Voluntary Put Money in Pot): illustrates how frequently a player contributes money to the pot given the chance. This key indicator shows a player’s overall playing style: a high VPIP more than 30 per cent shows a loose player who plays many hands, while a low VPIP of between 15–20 per cent means the player is tight and only plays select hands.

Player retention through statistical features

Incorporating statistical features into online poker platforms can improve the gaming experience on multiple levels. For more proficient players, it adds a more strategic aspect to the game planning, which allows them to analyse their own game and their opponents in greater detail. For the newcomers to the poker table, having useful stats at hand gives more confidence in their choices and a feeling of understanding the game better. These statistical features are the basic ones and are often seen in online poker:

Personalised improvement tracking: this is a more tangible way of showing players their progress.

this is a more tangible way of showing players their progress. Social comparison features: these stats fuel healthy competition among players.

these stats fuel healthy competition among players. Skill development: platforms provide information about players’ game patterns that can be useful to improve the game.

Some of the most effective stat-based retention strategies are elements such as coaching tips according to the player’s statistics or achievement systems connected to the statistics. However, the main idea is to find the balance between the game’s openness for newcomers and the depth for experienced players. When this balance is well managed, operators get increased player activity and higher retention rates on the platform.

Attracting new players and increasing cash flow

Statistical features in online poker are not only meant to keep the players engaged, but can also become a great marketing advantage. The availability of professional-level analytics is a great selling point for both casual players who want to get better in poker and serious players who want that competitive edge. Monetisation models for stat-related features are diverse and flexible, the most popular being:

Freemium models: providing simple analytics for free, while making more complex analytics available only for a fee.

providing simple analytics for free, while making more complex analytics available only for a fee. Premium packages: these may include opponent analysis, trend analysis, or even complex simulation models.

these may include opponent analysis, trend analysis, or even complex simulation models. Time-limited trials: making some professional features available for a limited time only to entice the players to subscribe.

Linking the statistics with loyalty programmes and VIP rewards can also encourage the players to lean into these features more often. For example, players could gain VIP points for using the analytics features regularly. There are also numerous cross-selling possibilities, for example, offering stats packages together with tournament registrations or special event passes.

EvenBet Gaming’s In-Store and stats features

EvenBet Gaming, with its two decades of industry experience, has developed a unique approach to statistical features. The In-Store concept offers a flexible solution for operators to implement and monetise statistical features in a way that resonates with players.

Although the idea of an internal store has been around for a while, EvenBet Gaming has changed the approach and made it as convenient as possible. It is not just a store where one can buy chips or virtual money to participate in games and tournaments. It is now possible for operators to offer virtual commodities that have real-life value to the players, will improve their chances of winning, and boost the general gaming experience. Starting from the basic time bank packages to the advanced customisable VIP cards: every item available in the store aims at enhancing the gameplay by either giving the players access to limited games or providing them with extra information at the poker table.

In-Store features

Play Money Packages or Poker Chips

With this in-game currency, players can join specific games and tournaments without risking their cash, making this feature suitable for new poker players or low-risk-takers. It is also crucial to run private club games.

Time Bank

This feature is very useful for players who need extra time to make important decisions when playing poker. Time banks can be sold individually or in bulk at the operator’s discretion and are one of the main monetisation products for online poker rooms targeting both recreational and professional players.

Rabbit Hunting

Rabbit Hunting is the display of the cards that were not given to any of the players or the table during the previous hand. This feature satisfies the curiosity of novice players and is also useful for game analysis, which is more important for serious players.

Opponent Game Statistics

This is one of the most valuable features in the store as it offers more in-depth information about the opponents such as their win rate and 3-bet frequency among other things. This data is highly valuable to players as it helps them adjust their strategies according to their opponents.

VIP Card

The VIP Card is a very flexible option which can include any of the above-mentioned items as well as other privileges such as VIP games and tournaments. This feature not only improves the player experience, but also creates the feeling of exclusivity, which in turn motivates the player to keep coming back to the platform.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, the future of data-driven poker is brimming with potential for growth and monetisation. The platforms that successfully weave statistics into the fabric of the game without sacrificing the fun and essence of poker will be the ones leading the charge into the industry’s next chapter. Operators who want to stay ahead of the game would be wise to partner with seasoned poker providers who offer the tech edge needed to seamlessly blend effective, engaging, and profitable statistical elements into the game. With its innovative features like the In-Store, EvenBet Gaming can craft a poker experience that not only hooks players but keeps them coming back for more — all while boosting the bottom line.