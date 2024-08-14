EvenBet Gaming joins AGOS to champion fair play and education in Serbian iGaming market

The partnership will focus on ensuring regulatory compliance among gaming providers, contributing to educational initiatives.

Press release. EvenBet Gaming has joined the Association of Gaming Operators of Serbia (AGOS). The company commits to contribute to the fight against unfair gaming practices and promotion of education in newly emerging markets, such as Serbia.

AGOS, an association of major land-based and online operators, is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling within Serbia’s gaming industry. AGOS aims to create a fair gaming ecosystem based on the expertise of niche specialists, promote socially responsible business practices, and ensure that players in need of support can easily access specialised services.

By joining AGOS, EvenBet aims to contribute to these efforts, as well as to promote responsible and transparent growth of the Serbian iGaming market. This partnership is in line with EvenBet’s vision and values of promoting responsible gaming and the growth of the industry, especially in the emerging markets.

Responsible gambling approach is paramount in Serbia since its iGaming sector is rapidly expanding. This makes protecting players, maintaining a fair playing field, and preventing gambling addiction the key considerations while expanding into this market. Operators must adhere to strict regulations, ensuring transparency in games. For this reason, a collaborative approach between the industry representatives and responsible gambling organisations is essential to create a sustainable and socially responsible gaming environment in Serbia. EvenBet’s collaboration with AGOS will support these efforts and assist in the development of a more informed and responsible gaming community in Serbia.

According to EvenBet Gaming, the partnership will focus on ensuring regulatory compliance among gaming providers, contributing to educational initiatives, and fostering sustainable market development. These efforts aim to create a robust, fair, and thriving iGaming ecosystem whilst prioritising player protection and industry integrity. The company looks forward to working closely with AGOS and its members to drive positive change in the Serbian iGaming landscape.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO of EvenBet Gaming, commented: “At EvenBet, we strongly support the principles of fair play as the basis for the sustainable development of the iGaming market. Joining AGOS, we continue our commitment to promoting transparency and responsible gaming. Our mission is to provide players with the opportunity to enjoy our products and services, knowing that it is a safe and secure environment. We believe that through educational activities and cooperation with the industry’s members we can build a stronger, more trustworthy iGaming landscape in Serbia and beyond.”