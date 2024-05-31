EUROMAT adds Bulgaria to its membership at its AGM in Belgrade

The European Gaming and Amusement Federation has added the Bulgarian Association for Responsible Gaming (SBAOH) to its list of country members at its Annual General Meeting.

Press release.- The European Gaming and Amusement Federation (EUROMAT) has added the Bulgarian Association for Responsible Gaming (SBAOH) to its burgeoning list of country members at its Annual General Meeting in Belgrade on May 29.

The AGM coincided with the Belgrade Future Gaming Show where EUROMAT and its Serbian member, the Association of Gaming Operators of Serbia (AGOS), met with the Serbian authorities to discuss the legislative framework in the country.

President Jason Frost said: “We’re pleased to bring Bulgaria into the EUROMAT family, strengthening our representation across Eastern Europe. Our credibility in Europe comes from our reach and the AGM today has taken a step towards augmenting that further. I was heartened to see the vibrancy of the street market here in Serbia. The Belgrade Future Gaming Show is a credit to the industry and showcases a compelling offer to players in the country and the region”.

Stefan Topuzakov, chairman of the Bulgarian Association for Responsible Gaming added: “We’re pleased to join a growing association that represents the European industry with professionalism and clarity. The Bulgarian industry wants to contribute to the future of our sector Europe-wide and EUROMAT is the right vehicle to pursue this objective”.

See also: EUROMAT unveils policy recommendations ahead of the 2024 EU elections

President of AGOS Dragan Škrbić commented: “It was a privilege to host Europe’s industry in Belgrade. As responsible businesses, our members want to play our part in ensuring that our industry is effectively represented Europe-wide and that collectively we’re working together to raise standards and tackle common challenges”.