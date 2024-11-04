Esports betting in LatAm: Atlaslive partners with Oddin.gg

The deal will offer 24/7 betting markets and cutting-edge odds feed.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a strategic partnership with Oddin.gg, a B2B provider for esports betting. This collaboration will enable Atlaslive to expand its comprehensive sportsbook offerings, providing LatAm operators with cutting-edge esports betting services that feature real-time odds, live streams, and a wealth of fast-paced betting markets.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, said: “As a company committed to providing scalable, reliable, and flexible igaming solutions, our partnership with Oddin.gg is the perfect complement to Atlaslive’s mission of delivering excellence to our partners. This collaboration enables us to bring the full potential of esports betting to the LatAm market, offering our partners advanced tools for managing odds and creating a more engaging experience for esports fans.”

By integrating Oddin.gg’s award-winning esports betting ecosystem, Atlaslive enhances its dynamic igaming Platform with an unrivalled esports betting experience. This includes an esports-centric odds feed and 24/7 content, ensuring that operators can consistently offer a dynamic range of markets to eager bettors.

Oddin.gg’s seamless iFrame solution also simplifies the front-end integration for Atlaslive’s partners, allowing for efficient access to a wide array of esports events and betting options with minimal operational overhead. Oddin.gg is renowned for its end-to-end esports betting ecosystem, which includes a multi-award-winning odds feed, risk management services, live esports data, and a variety of other solutions tailored to the needs of esports operators. Atlaslive stated, “this partnership is poised to accelerate the growth of esports betting in Latin America, a region experiencing a surge in interest for competitive gaming.”

Marek Suchar, managing director at Oddin.gg, added: “Partnering with Atlaslive is a natural step in expanding our presence in Latin America, which we consider our second home. As a platform deeply rooted in the region’s B2B landscape, Atlaslive brings a focus on delivering a trustworthy, flexible, and scalable solution. Together, we’re eager to push the boundaries of esports betting in this high-potential market. Through our collaboration, we aim to offer an unparalleled esports betting experience, catering to the rapidly evolving needs of LATAM operators and bettors.”

With esports growing in popularity across Latin America, this partnership solidifies Atlaslive’s role as a key player in the region’s igaming sector. “The addition of Oddin.gg’s advanced esports offerings allows Atlaslive to better serve operators looking to tap into this rapidly evolving market”, the company said.