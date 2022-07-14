Entain names Dominic Grounsell as chief commercial officer

Grounsell was previously managing director of UK and Ireland digital.

UK.- The FTSE 100-listed gambling operator Entain has promoted Dominic Grounsell to the position of chief commercial officer. Grounsell has been serving as deputy managing director for digital since January.

He joined Entain in August 2019, initially as chief marketing officer for Ladbrokes and Coral. Five months into that role, he was promoted to managing director for Entain’s UK and Irish sports brands, a post he occupied for two-and-a-half years before being named as managing director of UK and Ireland digital.

Before joining Entain, his posts included stints as managing director of Neilson Financial Services, global marketing director for Travelex, marketing and sales roles at the insurer RSA, marketing director at Capital One and head of broadband acquisition at BT. He also spent four years at Unilever as brand manager for Dove and Lux.

Writing on LinkedIn, Grounsell said he was “excited” to be starting in the new role.

Entain has also announced the appointment of former UK tech director Shailendra Maurya as CTO for Ladbrokes Coral. Maurya has been with Entain for four years. She became head of digital clients in August 2019 and head of digital for Ladbrokes Coral in June 2020.

Last month, Entain named Rahul Welde as a new non-executive director. Meanwhile, several people from the ranks of Entain have moved to DAZN

Entain also announced in June an agreement to buy the Dutch online sports betting and gaming operator BetEnt from Sports Entertainment Media. Entain will pay an initial €300m in cash on completion, followed by a deferred contingent consideration of up to €550m for the operator, which trades as BetCity.