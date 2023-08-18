Endorphina is partnering up with Jackpots.ch!

This alliance will introduce the slot provider’s products to a wider audience.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently formed a partnership with Jackpots.ch – the first legal online casino in Switzerland, and one of the biggest and most famous ones today! In fact, their various bonuses and free spins campaigns, as well as their portfolio of over 1200 games make them one of the top three in the market.

With the igaming industry being as dynamic as it is, Jackpots.ch found the perfect way to stay on top by partnering with Endorphina. “We are very pleased to welcome the games of Endorphina to Jackpots.ch. We believe the quality of the games will provide great value and entertainment to our players,” said Christner Brian, chief online gaming and chief marketing officer at Jackpots.ch.

Of course, this partnership will do wonders for Endorphina as well, introducing their product to an even wider audience. In the words of Lohith Chittajallu. ing, manager of partnerships at Endorphina: “Switzerland has always been our prestigious market to enter and there is no better way to do so than start with its first legal online casino and most reputed brand Jackpots.ch. The Jackpots.ch team has been really welcoming and hoping for a fruitful partnership ahead.”

