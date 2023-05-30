Endorphina expands reach through partnership with Gaming Innovation Group

Endorphina partners with GiG to expand its reach to new markets and players.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced a new partnership with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a leading iGaming technology company. Through this partnership, Endorphina will integrate its portfolio of high-quality casino games onto GiG’s platform, expanding its reach to new markets and players. Endorphina’s innovative games will be available to GiG’s network of iGaming operators, further strengthening the company’s position in the industry.

Khadija El abi, sales manager at Endorphina, shares a few words on the new partnership: “We at Endorphina are delighted to announce our partnership with GiG, a leading iGaming platform. After months of preparation for this exciting project, we can finally present our product and top games to GiG customers! We look forward to a profitable and enduring collaboration!”

Martin Collins, director of Sales & Business Development at GiG added: “Integrating a wider selection of quality to the casino content we offer on our iGaming platform, as we have with Endorphina, continues our commitment to developing our offering, allowing for a wider localisation of third parties our partners can truly benefit from.”