Endorphina’s content reaches new heights in Lithuania with its promising Cbet deal

Endorphina’s wide range of games expands in the Lithuanian market thanks to its new agreement with Cbet.

Press release.- Endorphina is expanding its reach in Lithuania through a new partnership with Cbet, a rapidly growing gaming service provider based in Lithuania that offers a diverse range of online casino games and a sportsbook. This partnership promises to bring high-quality gaming content to Lithuanian players and create exciting promotions for them to enjoy.

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, shares a few words on the new partnership: “After successfully launching our games in Lithuania, we continue to increase our footprint. And now, our top games like Joker Stoker, Rooster Fury, and Hell Hot 100 will be available at cb.lt to a broader audience of players looking to try a new batch of high-quality games.

“We are delighted to be part of Cbet’s offering and looking forward to developing exciting and entertaining promotions for players in Lithuania.”

Endorphina announces a new partnership with Macaowin Srl in Italy

Endorphina also announced a new partnership with Macaowin Srl, a prominent online gaming portal in Italy.

This partnership will allow Macaowin to enhance its gaming offerings with Endorphina’s highly valued casino games.

Roberto del Pozzo, product and operation director manager at Macaowin, shares his excitement about the new partnership: “We are pleased to start this new partnership with Endorphina, a casino provider increasingly valued by players who further enrich our gaming offer, which is confirmed to be among the most complete on the Italian market.”