Endorphina presents Cyber Wolf slot game

Press release.- Endorphina, the trendy online slots game operator, has just released yet another thrilling slot game – Cyber Wolf. This cyber wolf is no ordinary wolf, however. As the game says, scientists were able to train this wolf to have its own personality, thoughts, and great emotions.

This special cyber wolf holds the key for players to experience a grand win of a lifetime. Just in time for ICE London, Endorphina’s CEO mentions that their stand will incorporate the theme of their newest Cyber Wolf.

Jan Urbanec, CEO at Endorphina, shares a few words: “Our team managed to forge a unique theme, combining classic and futuristic aspects that are instantly recognizable by the players. At the same time, this new slot offers innovation and a cool twist. The excitement and potential in Cyber Wolf are amazing. We believe in our Cyber Wolf, so you can bet that our stand at ICE will be fully themed with this spectacular release!”

This futuristic game has 5 reels and 3 rows with 10 fixed paylines. The WILD wolf’s paw print substitutes for all symbols, except for the SCATTER. The WILD appears on reels 2, 3, and 4 in both the main game and Free Games. 3 or more SCATTER symbols trigger 8 Free Games with EXTRA WILD symbols. In the beginning a random symbol is selected and endowed with the WILD capacity – the capacity to substitute for all symbols, except SCATTER. During the feature any symbols, except SCATTER symbols, may get the WILD capacity. Every activated accumulator triggers 1 more Free Game with the same bets and lines as the initial game. Once activated, the accumulator turns off.

Free Games are played with the same bets and lines as the initial game and can be won again during the feature. All prizes are for combinations of a kind. The matching symbols, except SCATTER symbols, should be on paylines and adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost. SCATTER symbols count on any position on the reels.

For the numbers of SCATTER symbols and combinations on each payline, only the highest win is paid. SCATTER wins and line wins are added. All prizes in the paytable are shown for the currently selected bet in money or credits depends on the currently selected mode. Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game. Bonus Pop is also available in this game.

