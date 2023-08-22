Endorphina announces Late Night Win

In this new game players will enter a brand-new world, where money and riches seem to fall from the sky.

Press release.- As one of the leading slot software providers in the iGaming industry, Endorphina has been working with full steam, releasing a number of impeccable online slots in a very short time. Continuing with this energy, Endorphina has just announced another fantastic new title Late Night Win, where the luxurious lifestyle is a few spins away!

Late Night Win is a 5-reel, 3-row slot with 25 fixed paylines, featuring an intriguing theme of fortune and glamour. Set in an exclusive casino and surrounded by shiny lights, the reels are filled with gold coins, money briefcases, expensive cars, and beautiful girls – now that’s exciting! The only thing that tops the slot’s theme is its awesome Bonus Game featuring free spins, jackpots, and multipliers!

With Late Night Win, players will enter a brand-new world, where money and riches seem to fall from the sky. This slot will definitely pique the interest of every high-roller looking for the thrill of the most expensive things in life.

Are you ready to release your inner high-roller and enter the casino for a fabulous Late Night Win? Come on down and try Endorphina’s Late Night Win – it’s right around the corner!

