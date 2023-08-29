Endorphina teams up with Rootz

This alliance sets the stage for an incredible and exciting journey, promising players a host of thrilling games and unparalleled gaming experiences.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently announced its latest collaboration with Rootz Ltd, a dynamic and innovative igaming platform. With a diverse portfolio of over 130 online slots, Endorphina has already reached the top, widely recognized as the most innovative and unique casino software provider in the igaming industry.

Rashad Karimov, senior partnership manager of Endorphina, said: “We are extremely excited to team up with Rootz Ltd and embark on this new adventure together. Through this collaboration, players can look forward to gaining access to Endorphina’s diverse range of slot games, each uniquely designed to cater to a wide spectrum of player preferences.

“Whether players seek thrilling adventures, captivating narratives, or classic fruit machine nostalgia, Endorphina’s portfolio offers something for everyone. We are looking forward to having a strong, fruitful collaboration.”

This strategic partnership sets the stage for an incredible and exciting journey into the world of cutting-edge casino entertainment, promising players a host of thrilling games and unparalleled gaming experiences. As a result of this partnership, Endorphina’s top-tier games will be available on all of Rootz’s MGA brands, including Wildz, Wheelz, Spinz and Caxino. In the words of Martin Kunath, Chief Marketing Officer at Rootz:

“Rootz brands are known for delivering top-quality iGaming experiences; we’re delighted to add Endorphina as a valuable addition to our growing portfolio of game providers. Endorphina’s reputation for crafting visually stunning, engaging, and technologically advanced casino games aligns perfectly with Rootz’s vision to offer its players the very best in online entertainment. Endorphina’s games have consistently demonstrated creativity and excellence, making them an ideal partner for us. We anticipate a long-lasting and fruitful partnership.”

