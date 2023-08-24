Endorphina to host party at SBC Summit Barcelona

The event will be on September 19th.

The company invites professionals to break the ice and set commercial connections at an exclusive party.

Press release.- Endorphina has introduced a new event for the end of the summer season in the northern hemisphere at SBC Summit Barcelona.

Under the claim “Unite an Endorphina at the most brilliant igaming event of this year”, the company invites professionals to break the ice and set commercial connections at an exclusive party, with a frosty touch.

For the meeting, the company’s proposal is clear and extended. “Take your cold drinks and get out on the dance floor while you are immersed in the winter paradise of Endorphina”, it assures in a statement.

The company further states: “While drinking refreshing drinks and having fun on the dance floor, people can also share ideas with like-minded professionals and take advantage of this opportunity to establish solid commercial connections like ice”.

Endorphina anticipates SBC Summit Barcelona as an unforgettable experience. The event will be on September 19th, from 19 to 1: h at Plaça de l’Univers, Barcelona.

