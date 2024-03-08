Empowering play: women in sports and esports redefining iGaming content

Uplatform celebrates the journey of women in sports and Esports, and the impact on iGaming content.

Press release.- In the exhilarating world of sports and esports, women are no longer just spectators on the sidelines; they are champions, influencers, and trailblazers shaping the very fabric of the industry. On International Women’s Day, Uplatform celebrates the remarkable journey of women in sports and Esports, and their profound impact on the evolving landscape of iGaming content.

Breaking boundaries: from sidelines to center stage

Just a few decades ago, the sporting arena was largely a male-dominated domain, with limited opportunities and scant media coverage for female athletes. However, through unwavering determination and monumental milestones like the enactment of Title IX in 1972, women shattered these barriers, demanding their rightful place on the field and in the spotlight.

There have been many inspiring women in sports, both in the past and today. To name just a few: Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball; Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, even as officials tried to forcibly remove her from the racecourse; Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in the world; Serena Williams, who has won more singles titles than any other tennis player; and Marta Vieira da Silva, who has won 6 FIFA prizes for the best female player.

Fast forward to the digital age, and we witness a parallel revolution in esports, where female gamers, once relegated to the sidelines, are now claiming their space in the competitive arena, competing at the highest levels, and redefining the gaming community’s expectations. Much like their counterparts in traditional sports, women in esports are breaking through long-standing barriers, carving out spaces for themselves, and garnering significant followings as streamers and content creators.

The rise of female in esports: trailblazers in a digital world

The esports industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge in popularity, with its audience expanding by an impressive 19.2 per cent in just two years, reaching a remarkable 474 million, according to Statista. This growth is accompanied by a significant increase in female involvement in three key areas: the rising popularity among female audiences, an upsurge in female streamers, and a noticeable increase in professional women players.

Platforms like Twitch and YouTube have become pivotal in showcasing this diverse talent, offering a global stage for gamers of all genders to showcase their skills and build communities.

Among the champions leading this charge are female streamers, whose charisma, expertise, and sheer passion have captivated audiences worldwide. They not only contribute to the growing popularity of Esports among women but also inspire a new generation to embrace gaming. Their influence extends beyond gameplay; they challenge stereotypes and contribute to reshaping the content landscape of iGaming, advocating for greater representation and inclusivity within the gaming community.

Significantly, the esports arena has seen an increase in professional women players who are breaking barriers and setting new standards for excellence. Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn, celebrated in the Guinness Book of Records in 2016 as the highest-earning female competitive video game player at the time, exemplifies the achievements of women in Starcraft II. The presence of talented players like Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden (Dota 2) and Tricia “megumixbear” Sugita (League of Legends) further highlights the expanding role of women in the professional gaming scene, underscoring the diverse and inclusive nature of modern Esports.

These female streamers and professional players are reshaping societal perceptions of gaming, fostering inclusive communities, and promoting diversity. By supporting marginalized voices and challenging discriminatory attitudes, they are driving meaningful change within the industry. Their success not only underscores the demand for authentic and engaging content, regardless of gender, but also marks a significant step toward a more welcoming and inclusive gaming environment for players of all backgrounds.

Data Insights

The findings of the TGM International Sports Betting Survey, conducted across 44 countries in October 2022, revealed that 35.4% of respondents had engaged in sports betting activities within the past 12 months. Interestingly, the survey highlighted that sports betting predominantly occurs online. According to TGM’s international survey results, a staggering 80% of sports fans who partake in sports betting primarily utilize internet platforms or mobile apps for their betting endeavors.

Currently, women account for only 5% of all esports betting. However, analysts predict that this number will increase to approximately 15% in the coming years. In Argentina, approximately 17% of female bettors are engaging in sports betting for the first time, as reported by TGM Research.

Same GEO, in Argentina, 48% of surveyed women were found to have engaged in betting activities during the year 2022. The predominant forms of participation encompassed sports betting, lottery games, and online slots, with land-based slot gaming excluded from consideration. This reflects a growing interest among women in iGaming.

In Africa, there’s a significant surge in interest across various sports betting categories, with online betting capturing the lion’s share at 34%. Moreover, 23% of African respondents expressed interest in informal wagering among friends, making it the second most popular form of betting in the region. These figures surpass those observed in Europe, where sports betting has long been a prevalent activity.

Regarding esports betting, Uplatform data indicates that male bettors dominate the scene, comprising 75% of all Esports betting activity. However, current trends suggest a shift, with Uplatform analysts predicting that women’s participation in Esports betting could rise to approximately 15% in the coming years as previously stated above. Geographically, the CIS and Asian regions emerge as the frontrunners in Esports betting activity. Conversely, in Latin America (Latam), there’s a notable uptick in Esports popularity, evidenced by a 20% growth in 2021 compared to previous years.

Shifting tides: women in iGaming

It’s not just sports and Esports experiencing a revolution; the iGaming industry is also undergoing a profound transformation. With women increasingly engaging in leisure activities like gambling and online betting, iGaming operators are adapting their offerings to cater to this burgeoning demographic. From incorporating more women’s sports events to diversifying game options, the industry is embracing inclusivity and redefining traditional notions of gambling and betting.

Mirroring the shifts in the broader entertainment sphere, a similar progression is taking place in the iGaming industry’s commercial structure. This wave of change is significantly bolstered by the rise of women to leadership positions within the iGaming industry. Their ascent into leadership roles brings fresh orientation to strategy and decision-making, particularly in marketing and product development. Women executives are pioneering more inclusive and diverse marketing approaches that appeal to a broader audience, including a substantial increase in female players. This leadership shift not only influences the internal dynamics of companies but also reshapes how the industry engages with its audience, offering a more varied and representative gaming experience that aligns with the evolving expectations of players worldwide.

Driving growth and innovation

The convergence of women’s increasing participation in sports and Esports with the iGaming industry isn’t just a coincidence; it’s a catalyst for growth and innovation. As iGaming expands its content and betting options to cater to a diverse audience, they’re not just tapping into new markets but also fostering a culture of inclusivity and accessibility. This commitment to diversity isn’t just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic imperative for sustained growth and relevance in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Looking ahead: a bright future

As we celebrate International Women’s Day and honor the achievements of women in sports, Esports, and iGaming, let’s also look ahead to the future with optimism and determination. The journey towards gender equality is far from over, but with each stride we take, we inch closer to a world where talent knows no gender and opportunity knows no bounds. So here’s to the trailblazers, the game-changers, and the visionaries who are shaping the future of sports, Esports, and iGaming—one pixel, one bet, and one victory at a time.

See also: Uplatform joins forces with Pragmatic Play