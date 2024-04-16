Embark on wild adventures with Armadillo Studios “Paws and Claws: A Tail of Fortune” 

The company presents its newest slot in which players should join the furry feline and loyal K9 on an exciting journey through bustling streets, where thrilling prizes and rewards await.

Press release.- Armadillo Studios presents its newest slot, “Paws and Claws: A Tail of Fortune“. Players would submerge in the excitement of this high-volatility slot, where its charming companions promise an unforgettable gaming experience. With a plethora of fun features, each spin is designed to generate maximum entertainment.

Through Win Ways, identical symbols from left to right or right to left create a win way regardless of whether the symbols align on the rows, promising excitement with every spin.

Players must watch out Wild Symbols that appear from Mystery Symbols on reels 2-5, substituting for all symbols except free spin scatters, leading the player to potential big wins.

Land a mystery symbol and witness its magical transformation with the chance to unveil Wilds or Coin Symbols that trigger Mystery Coins.

Once the Mystery Coins feature is triggered, each position spins the coins independently, with rewards ranging from x1, x2, x5, x10, x20, x100, and x1000. Players should keep their eyes peeled for a special collect symbol that absorbs all coins, making room for even more coins to appear, and even bigger potential payouts.

In the Free Spins mode, landing 3, 4, 5, or 6 scatter symbols awards 15, 30, 50 or 100 free spins respectively.

During this mode, the reels grow to 3-4-5-5-4-3, and Mystery Symbols land with higher frequency which means bigger chances of revealing wilds and coins. They can also reveal +1, +2, and +5 free spin symbols in addition to the x1 – x1000 coins, amplifying the excitement and potential rewards.

Armadillo Studios has released a series of hit titles including Gummy Galaxy, Shamrock Surprise, Shuang Long Fu, Alice’s Mad Fortune, Book of Armadillo, and many more.

David Stoveld, COO of Armadillo Studios, said: “Paws and Claws is a thrilling blend of excitement and adventure, offering players an immersive gaming experience like never before. With its innovative features and captivating gameplay, catching the tail of fortune has never been easier!”