Elys Game Technology appoints Sandy Drozd as head of US and Canadian tech deployments

US.- Elys Game Technology has appointed Sandy Drozd as head of US and Canadian technology deployments. Drozd has worked as executive director for mobile applications and agile transformation with Wynn Resorts Las Vegas and executive director of deployment operations at WynnBet.

She has previously worked as senior director of product delivery at William Hill, assistant general manager at American Wagering, sports gaming consultant with DW & Associates, and audit supervisor at Caesars Palace.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys, said: “We are thrilled to have Sandy join Elys as team lead for U.S. technology deployments, confirming our commitment to global expansion. Working through our USBookmaking subsidiary in Las Vegas, Sandy joins our world-class Odissea technology team based in Innsbruck and Tuscany.

“Sandy brings over 25 years of experience in the sports gaming industry in complex U.S. regulatory submissions and provides a critical function for our rapid multi-state expansion plan. I am also absolutely confident that her strong people skills could produce highly effective, self-organizing development and delivery teams for our aspirations of becoming the leading B2B sports betting technology provider in North America.”

Sandy Drozd commented: “I am excited to join the Elys team and look forward to contributing to the Company’s innovative gaming platforms, expanding our North American footprint, and advancing our operational excellence.”

Elys Game Technology partners with Lottomatica to develop sportsbook platform

Elys Game Technology has signed a deal to develop a sportsbook platform for Lottomatica’s B2C activities. The agreement will mainly focus on the North American market.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman, Elys, said: “We are very pleased to have reached the agreements with Lottomatica, allowing Elys to accelerate its digital and mobile channel development for Canadian and US markets.

