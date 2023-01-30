EGT’s Bell Link jackpot made its Italian debut in Casinò di Venezia Ca`Noghera

Customers have given high ratings to EGT's new 4-level jackpot proposition right from the start.

The cabinets of the G 50 V St model of the latest General Series of the company can now be enjoyed at Casinò di Venezia Ca`Noghera.

Press release.- Bell Link jackpot made its debut in Italy. EGT‘s top performer is housed in cabinets from the model G 50 V St of the latest General Series of the company and is already at the disposal of the visitors of the prominent Casinò di Venezia Ca`Noghera.

Representatives of the casino, located on an area of 6,000 sq. m and equipped with 550 gaming machines, shared that their customers have given high ratings to EGT’s new 4-level jackpot proposition right from the start.

They have been captivated by the numerous opportunities for additional winnings and bonuses, аs well as the 10 games of the eponymous multigame, among which are some of the most popular titles in the company’s portfolio such as 20 Super Hot, 40 Burning Hot, Shining Crown, and Vampire Night.

The G 50 V St cabinet has also quickly won the hearts of players thanks to its ergonomic design, intuitive controls and multiple features, providing a memorable gaming experience.

Zornitsa Boncheva, regional manager for Italy at EGT, also commented on the installation: “I am very happy that the prestigious Casinò di Venezia decided to test our top performer Bell Link, which has demonstrated excellent results so far.

“I believe that very soon, the jackpot will be present in the other gaming venues in the country as well and will establish itself as a favourite of the local gaming audience, especially because EGT Digital’s online variant of Bell Link is already widely popular among the fans of online gaming in many countries around the world.”