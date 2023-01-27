Nadia Popova: “EGT will mark the ICE London 2023 edition with the company’s largest stand to date”

Focus Gaming News caught up with Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT to talk about its upcoming participation in ICE London 2023.

Exclusive interview.- Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s ambitious plans for 2023, including their expectations for the gaming industry for this year and its upcoming participation in the highly-anticipated ICE London event.

EGT will exhibit at ICE London 2023, what are your expectations and what does it mean to be part of the event?

ICE London is one of the most important exhibitions for us and EGT traditionally participates in it. We will mark the 2023 edition with our company’s largest stand to date, which will be located on an area of almost 2,000 sq.m. We expect it to be very well visited and even to overpass the 2020 edition, which was extremely successful. We will have the opportunity to meet with many of our partners who have confirmed their presence.

We are very excited that this year for the first time at ICE London we will introduce our subsidiary EGT Digital, which offers a full range of iGaming solutions. This is one of our main new business verticals, which has been very successful so far and we will have a strong focus on its development in the future.

What is EGT preparing for this year´s event?

Our selection for the show includes many new products and games along with the well-known bestsellers of EGT’s portfolio. Among the main highlights on our stand will be also the new modules of the all-in-one betting platform of EGT Digital X-Nave, we will demonstrate new modules of our casino management system Spider as well, and our partners from Belgium will be able to get acquainted with our latest AWP developments for the local market. We will showcase many other product solutions, developed specifically for different jurisdictions.

The company has been nominated in the Casino Supplier of the Year category in the Global Gaming Awards London and received the “True Leader” award, which distinguishes the most successful 300 enterprises from all industries in Bulgaria. How important is it for EGT to receive such awards?

We are always striving to provide our customers and partners with high-quality products and services and are very happy that this has been noticed by a prestigious competition such as Global Gaming Awards London. Our “True Leader” accolade, which EGT took for its excellent results for the previous year, is another important recognition for which we are extremely grateful. All this inspires us to continue working with the same motivation and passion.

What are your expectations for the gaming industry for this year?

We believe that the perspectives for the development of the gaming industry in 2023 are very good.

“We are pleased to announce that EGT has now not only reached, but even surpassed its 20219 achievements.” Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT.

What are your plans for the first months of 2023?

Our plans for the first months of this year include participation in several more exhibitions. The first one is FIJMA in Madrid at the end of February.