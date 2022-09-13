EGT will showcase its top developments at GAT Showcase Bogota

A selection of EGT’s top slot products will be displayed at GAT Showcase Bogota.

Press release.- EGT will demonstrate a selection of its top slot products for the region of LatAm and the Caribbean at booth E4 on GAT Showcase Bogota. The event will be held on 16 September.

The popular Premier Series will be presented by the bestsellers P-24/24 Up and P-27/27 St Slim, and P-42V St Curved, which have established themselves as favourites both on local and global levels thanks to the extreme comfort and the wide gaming diversity of in-house developed games they reveal to players.

The titles which will be available to the guests at the event will be the Red, Purple and Gold Collection HD multi games which are among the most preferred in EGT’s portfolio.

“GAT Showcase is a key event in the Colombian gaming industry, giving us the opportunity to demonstrate the progress we have achieved in terms of our products, as well as to meet many potential local and foreign customers,” commented Silvia Marinova, Director of EGT Colombia.

“The fact that in 2022, the country shows a 59 per cent growth in sales of the various gaming verticals, compared to the same period in 2021, is another compelling evidence that the domestic industry is developing at a very good pace and I believe that our participation in this year’s edition will be as fruitful as the previous ones and why not even more,” added.