EGT Digital’s games are live at Sesame online casinos

Press release.- EGT Digital and Sesame online casinos are already working in partnership. The visitors of sesame.bg now can enjoy the highly-potential new jackpot Bell Link, well-known with its land-based version.

The four-level online product is provided with two higher levels – Grand and Major, which are progressive, and two lower Minor and Mini being stand-alone and non-progressive with values changing with the chosen denomination. When five or more bells appear on the screen, the player is getting three free spins, and during them, each new bell symbol brings new three Bell Link Free Spins. Another attractive feature is the Reels Boost symbol, which unlocks a special mode with 20 positions on the reels and gives a really engaging bonus experience to players.

Top performing titles of EGT Digital’s portfolio are also at the disposal of Sesame casino’s clients. Among them are 40 Super Hot, 40 Shining Crown, 20 Super Hot, 5 Dazzling Hot, and Vampire Night.

The head of sales at EGT Digital Tsvetomira Drumeva shared about the partnership: “The perfect combination of tradition and cutting-edge solutions with high-quality gaming content, which is inherent to all EGT Digital’s developments, is what attracts players the most. That’s why we are very happy that Sesame decided to trust us and I’m confident that we will justify and even exceed their expectations.”

Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of Sesame, also gave his evaluation of the new collaboration: “EGT Digital’s games already gained great popularity among our clients. The intuitive gameplay helps players start their session and the instant In-game rewarding makes them play longer. During the first two weeks of August, we held a weekly tournament that featured all of the provider’s games. There will also be more surprises for our visitors related to EGT Digital’s gaming content.” He added that he believed that the partnership will bring success to both parties.