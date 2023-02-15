EGT will assist earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

As of February 14, 2023, the death toll has reached over 41,100.

Euro Games Technology will give humanitarian aid to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which hit both countries on February 6.

Press release.- A powerful earthquake struck near the border of Turkey and Syria a few days ago, leaving behind a trail of destruction and claiming several lives.

More than 2,100 aftershocks followed the earthquake, which was caused by shallow strike-slip faulting. As of February 14, 2023, the death toll has reached over 41,100, with over 35,400 confirmed deaths in Turkey and 5,700 in Syria.

In order to collaborate and help the victims of this tragedy, EGT will join companies which send essential goods and will provide sleeping bags for extreme cold temperatures that literally save lives.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, said: “Unfortunately, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is another natural disaster with devastating consequences.

“At such times, the most natural thing to do is to help. That is why EGT will make this donation hoping the situation in the affected areas to be normalized as soon as possible.”