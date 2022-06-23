EGT Peru closed an agreement to provide more than 300 slots

Thus, the Premier Series players supplied with the Collection Series game mixes are available to visitors to the gaming floors.

Press release.- EGT Peru today announced a new agreement. This is the provision of more than 300 slot machines to one of the largest casino operators in the country.

This is happening three months after the first deal of the same scale concluded with another local key player. The performers of Premier Series supplied with Collection Series gaming mixes are available to the visitors of the operator’s gaming halls in the whole country.

“We are very happy with this new collaboration with our long-term partner,” said Mario Trayanski, director of the office in Peru. And he added: “They chose to trust us once again in the conditions of economic difficulties and not very stable market. I believe that we will live up to their high expectations and will handle the challenge the way we have done it for the past 4 years since we have been working together.”

Trayanski said: “Our gaming developments have proven many times that they meet the domestic market’s needs and requirements, having demonstrated their stability both in terms of high technology and consistency in the results they showed.”

On the other hand, he expected more and more investments to be made in the Peruvian market, which is witnessing a steady growth trend after the pandemic.

According to him, the technological competition from the past few years is already having its impact. The result: the new slot cabinets are replacing the old ones, which still represent nearly 40 per cent of the market.

“As a leading manufacturer and provider of gaming equipment on a worldwide level, EGT is ready to meet the future needs with its innovative products, the competitive delivery times, and the great team of our local office. Without it all these successes wouldn’t be possible,” he concluded.