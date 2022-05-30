EGT is ready to reveal its vision for the future at Belgrade Future Gaming

The EGT team is confidence that they will have a very impressive performance at Belgrade Future Gaming.

Press release.- EGT will show its newest technological solutions at Belgrade Future Gaming 2022 on May 31 and June 1 at stand E1.

“Having in mind the selection of products to be shown, I can say with confidence that we will have a very impressive performance,” shared Aleksandar Kliska, General Director of EGT Group d.o.o. Serbia. “The main highlight will be the latest EGT’s series of slot cabinets General, the multi games of General and Power Series, as well as the highly-potential Bell Link jackpot, which already has a number of installations and it seems that it will become one of the top products in EGT’s portfolio.”

The selection will be complemented by the Premier Series P-24/24 Up, equipped with Collection Series multi games and the well-known S-Line Series terminals S32 32 32 and S32 connected to a roulette centre and supplied with King 4 HD, Multiplay 1, and Royal 1 multi games.

EGT’s casino management system Spider will showcase its latest modules as well. At display will be also EGT Digital’s games, the jackpots Bell Link and High Cash, as well as the all-in-one solution X-Nave iGaming platform

“I’m very glad we will participate in Belgrade Future Gaming once again. That will help EGT solidify its leadership in the region and will significantly increase its market share, not only in Serbia but also in the neighbouring countries such as Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” concluded Mr Kliska.

