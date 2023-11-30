EGT Digital’s jackpot top seller Clover Chance is live on Everbet 

Everbet.bg visitors are able to choose among 57 of the most attractive titles of the Clover Chance jackpot.

Press release.- One more Bulgarian operator decided to enrich its portfolio with EGT Digital’s slot games. The visitors to Everbet.bg are able to choose among 57 of the most attractive titles of the Clover Chance jackpot.

“Our customers like EGT Digital’s gaming content as it has something for everyone,” said Reinis Kolnejs, CPO at Everbet. He added: “It offers both classic slots and titles with more contemporary concepts and appealing features that hold players’ attention for a long time and make the gaming experience more memorable. It’s no surprise that currently, these are some of the most popular games on our site.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, also shared her satisfaction with the collaboration. She emphasised: “We are very happy that Everbet is already among our partners and I am confident that very soon more of our games will be at the disposal of their clients.”