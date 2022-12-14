EGT Digital with a breakthrough in Georgia

Versailles Gold, Rise of Ra, Burning Hot, 40 Super Hot are some of the games offered by the new platform.

Press release.- The gaming content of EGT Digital is already at disposal on the Georgian market. Since November, one of the newest sites in the country asvla.com is offering to its visitors 15 of the most preferred titles from the Bulgarian provider’s portfolio, among which are the progressive jackpots Versailles Gold, Rise of Ra, Burning Hot, 40 Super Hot, and 20 Super Hot, as well as the games from the top-performer Bell Link.

Madlen Matevosian, Regional Manager at EGT Georgia, commented on the partnership: “The collaboration with new websites with great potential such as Asvla is very important for us, as it will help us to quickly popularize our games among the players in the country and will pave the way for more successful integrations in the future.”

Tom Hutchinson, CEO of Asvla, also gave his positive evaluation of the cooperation with EGT Digital, giving a high rating to the performance of its gaming content so far: “Our customers seem to be enjoying the games a lot, especially the Bell Link jackpot, which immediately grabbed their attention. The integration EGT Digital closely and to launch more of their content soon.”