EGT Digital will exhibit its latest products at EAExpo in Bucharest

Press release.- The 14th edition of Entertainment Arena Expo 2022 (EAE) will take place from 6 to 8 September at Romexpo Fair Ground in Bucharest. The Romanian B2B event for the casino and sports betting industry is one of the leading shows for Central and Eastern Europe and will bring together local and international specialists.

EGT Digital, part of Euro Games Technology, will showcase the latest additions to its iGaming portfolio – their first in-house developed instant games with attractive bonuses and a user-friendly interface specially created for the fans of fast, fun, and easy-to-play games.

Alongside other EGT products, visitors will be able to explore the top-performing X-Nave iGaming platform, in-house developed online casino games like Leprechance Treasury, Princess Cash, and Dragons’ Realm, some thrilling jackpots – HIGH CASH AND BELL LINK, and next-gen solutions in the sports betting retail technology – the self-service betting terminals.

EGT Digital‘s experts will be available to meet all operators, partners, and suppliers at BOOTH 120, where attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Euro Games Technology’s remarkable range of products.