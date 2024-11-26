EGT Digital to showcase innovations at BEGE Expo 2024

The company will display its large array of products at the event on November 27 and 28.

Press release.- At the highly anticipated BEGE Expo 2024, EGT Digital will highlight its diverse portfolio of top-performing products and exciting innovations. Visitors can explore these offerings at booth 4.0 alongside the latest advancements from EGT.

The company’s extensive gaming solutions include popular instant games and its bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, featuring over 120 in-house developed slots. Attendees can experience renowned titles like Burning Goals, Amazons’ Battle, and Sugar Duke, as well as the upcoming 5×6 Fruity Shots. This cocktail-themed game includes multipliers ranging from x2 to x500 and introduces Toppling Reels for enhanced win opportunities.

EGT Digital’s “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave will also be on display with its four modular solutions: Sport Product, Gaming Aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway.

The Sport Product will debut its Customizable Tournament Page, designed to ensure effortless navigation and a personalized betting experience.

The Gaming Aggregator, offering over 12,000 titles, will present features like the Buy Bonus, Hot and Cold games category with live RTP insights, and tools for personalized content such as the Recommendation Engine and Casino as Widget.

The CRM Engine will showcase advanced player segmentation and AI/ML-driven tools for tailored game suggestions.

The Payment Gateway will emphasise its secure, player-focused design with options like deposit repeat, bonus selection, and two-factor authentication.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are delighted to participate in BEGE Expo once again. During this 15th edition, we will showcase a solid dose of innovations, sure to impress clients and partners in the region. We are also looking forward to the BEGE Awards, where EGT Digital is a finalist in numerous categories.”

According to the company, EGT Digital’s commitment to innovation and excellence continues to position the company among the leaders in the iGaming industry​​​.